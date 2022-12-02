Rain showers move in on Saturday

Another chilly start to our day

Seasonable highs for Friday

Cold front brings chance for rain Saturday

FRIDAY

A cold morning is up ahead but we are tracking seasonable air as highs head into the 50s for most hometowns. We are also staying dry throughout the day on Friday, but a few showers will start to head our way overnight.

We should be dry for Dickens of a Christmas! Temperatures will drop into the 40s.

We should stay dry for Dickens of a Christmas with increasing clouds. (WDBJ Weather)

THE WEEKEND

We’re expecting another cold front to arrive late Friday night and push through the region Saturday bringing another round of light showers. The best chance and coverage of rain will be in the mountains Saturday morning, with fewer showers by the afternoon.

COVERAGE: Scattered to Numerous | RAINFALL: .10″ to .25″ | SEVERE: None Expected

Winds will increase once again along and behind the front Saturday. Plan for a gusty breeze for any late-day parades.

If you’re wanting to decorate for the holidays, Sunday will be your best day as we dry things out and see those winds subside. High temperatures will be in the 50s.

Scattered showers are possible with Saturday's cold front. (WDBJ7)

UNSETTLED NEXT WEEK

The region will be in what’s called a “Zonal Flow” next week. This will keep weather systems moving across the area every few days.

At this time, we are tracking rain chances for the first half of the week.

With Monday and Tuesday’ s rain system we believe the heavier rain should stay south of us so the flood risk remains low.

Wednesday may also feature a few showers mainly in the morning hours, but not quite as soggy as previous days. We also turn quite mild again with afternoon highs in the 50s and low 60s.

We remain unsettled next week. (WDBJ Weather)

