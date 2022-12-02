Birthdays
Roanoke region’s pedestrian fatal crashes have increased by 260% from last year

Officials say both drivers and pedestrians need to pay attention.
Officials say both drivers and pedestrians need to pay attention.(WDBJ7)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke region has seen a significant increase in pedestrian fatalities over the last year.

Virginia’s Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is reporting 18 pedestrians in the Roanoke region have died in 2022 from traffic crashes. That number tripled from last year, where there were five pedestrian fatalities.

The DMV is reporting a 260% increase in the region’s pedestrian fatalities from 2021 to 2022. The director for Virginia’s highway safety office explained what may be causing the increase in the numbers.

“Our pedestrians are our most vulnerable road users, they have no other protection on them,” John Saunders said. “The old saying, speed kills, that is exactly right.”

Saunders explained how speeding is one contributing factor, but its not the only one.

“Don’t walk distracted on your phone, be focused on your surroundings, know what’s around you,” Saunders said.

The DMV’s report includes pedestrian deaths from the entire southwest region; the cities of Covington, Danville, Lynchburg, Martinsville, Radford, Roanoke, Salem, and the counties of Alleghany, Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford, Botetourt, Campbell, Craig, Franklin, Henry, Montgomery, Pittsylvania and Roanoke.

Sergeant Spencer Hoopes with the Roanoke County Police Department explained how pedestrians should be aware near the roadways.

“If you’re out and you are walking, make sure you are staying on the sidewalk, you’re not walking in the street,” Sgt. Hoopes said. “If there are no sidewalks in the roadway, walk toward traffic so that you can see it.”

Sgt. Hoopes explained its difficult to enforce keeping people out of the road and preventing crashes.

“Law enforcement can no longer stop or detain an individual just for being in the roadway,” Sgt. Hoopes said. “That kind of ties our hands in a way, because we can drive by and say something, encourage them to stay out of the road, but aside from just asking nicely we have no other legal recourse.”

Officials said both drivers and pedestrians should be cautious on the roadways.

Overall, there have been 115 traffic related deaths in the Roanoke region this year. The number of pedestrian fatalities is increasing all across the Commonwealth and even across the country.

Officials are reminding drivers to not speed and pedestrians to not be distracted walking along the road.

