Roanoke Valley Metro bus operators hold picket line to demand wage increase

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Valley Metro Services in the Roanoke Valley is continuing to expand with a new bus stop and has an app in development.

In the face of these advancements, transit workers stood on the picket line to demand contract negotiations.

“I’m tired of waiting, that’s exactly right,” said JJ Richards.

Richards is an Executive Board Member of ATU Local 1493 and a bus operator. Bus operators have been waiting 5 months to finish financial negotiations with First Transit.

“It could have been fixed a year ago. But now it’s five months after we started, and we still have no answers and still not at the table to make it happen,” added Richards.

Right now, starting salary is $14.96 an hour which increases over three years but has a cap of $19.19 an hour. They’re hoping to negotiate starting pay to $17.20 an hour which increases over three years with a cap of $20.70 an hour. Bus operators, mechanics, and bus cleaners would see the bump in pay.

“I’m optimistic on how we can move forward to support these essential workers and keep transit moving forward in a progressive way,” said Councilman Joe Cobb.

Cobb is the president of the Greater Roanoke Transit Company Board. He says supporting those essential workers who worked through the pandemic is key.

“They were front line and they showed up every day consistently and they are some of our local heroes,” explained Cobb.

“We had 22 operators get sick during the pandemic. We lost an operator and that hit home,” said an emotional Richards.

Melanie Almeder a Roanoke resident who uses the bus system showed up to support the workers.

“Not only do they get people to work every day. They’re protectors in our community. They create communities on the bus. They watch out for all of us, and they deserve our support,” said Almeder.

The negotiations come as Valley Metro continues to be understaffed. Richards shares they still need 25 bus operators and says increasing the salary could help.

During the rally, organizers announced First Transit has been in contact with possible dates to meet.

