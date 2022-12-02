School construction grant program to receive applications in January

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia General Assembly approved major funding for school construction earlier this year, and it appears the Virginia Department of Education will begin accepting applications for competitive grants in January.

Members of the Commission on School Construction and Modernization met Thursday afternoon in Richmond.

They were briefed on the status of the program, and heard from local school leaders including Roanoke County Superintendent Ken Nicely.

“Yes, school divisions like ourselves have been eager and are having a huge level of high interest to pursue those,” Nicely told members of the commission. “We’ve been eager since summer to know what the criteria’s going to be, and to be able to hit that send button. We’re ready to hit the send button.”

Nicely said he’s concerned that school construction needs exceed the funding.

Members of the committee said they will ask the General Assembly to provide more than the $450 million already earmarked for competitive grants.

