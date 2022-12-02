Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

School construction grant program to receive applications in January

(WDBJ)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 11:54 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia General Assembly approved major funding for school construction earlier this year, and it appears the Virginia Department of Education will begin accepting applications for competitive grants in January.

Members of the Commission on School Construction and Modernization met Thursday afternoon in Richmond.

They were briefed on the status of the program, and heard from local school leaders including Roanoke County Superintendent Ken Nicely.

“Yes, school divisions like ourselves have been eager and are having a huge level of high interest to pursue those,” Nicely told members of the commission. “We’ve been eager since summer to know what the criteria’s going to be, and to be able to hit that send button. We’re ready to hit the send button.”

Nicely said he’s concerned that school construction needs exceed the funding.

Members of the committee said they will ask the General Assembly to provide more than the $450 million already earmarked for competitive grants.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Kimora Fagbewesa, 18, hit the deputy as he went to approach her car during a traffic...
Virginia 18-year-old charged with attempted capital murder after hitting deputy with her car
Police in Ohio said they are investigating the death of 43-year-old Kenneth Eva after his body...
‘There’s blood everywhere’: Woman finds fiance’s body in shipping container
monkeypox
First mpox death announced in Virginia
Police said the bodies of two adults were found in a parked car with two children in the...
Young children found in parked car along with bodies of 2 adults, police say
The sheriff’s office said the teens stole several packs and a bottle of Benadryl from the...
Two teens die from Benadryl overdose in treatment facility, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Generic police lights
Building at Washington and Lee evacuated and being searched after threat of possible explosive device
Valley Metro drivers hold picket line
Roanoke Valley Metro bus operators hold picket line to demand wage increase
Vinton's Christmas Tree
Vinton lights up Christmas tree and has Christmas parade
Bernard Bragen Jr.
New MCPS superintendent takes office