Suspect arrested for 2019 Roanoke homicide

Courtesy: Roanoke Police
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Kai Lansana, 32 of Alexandria, was arrested and is being charged for the July 2019 homicide of Salonya Evans in SE Roanoke.

Lansana was indicted in early November for charges of First Degree Murder, Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony, and Statutory Burglary and taken into custody on November 9 by the U.S. Marshals Service in Frankfort, KY. He was held in the Frankfort Co. Regional Jail before being extradited back to Roanoke and charged with the listed indictments on November 22.

“We commend the dedication of the investigators assigned to this investigation – their long hours, hard work, and commitment to solving this homicide brought this man to justice. We hope this arrest brings some comfort to Salonya’s family and community, who continue to mourn her loss,” Roanoke Police added.

WDBJ7 spoke with Evans’ grandmother in 2019 during the ongoing search for a suspect.

