TAP is offering a free class on how to be a H.O.O.D Healer

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke non-profit is trying to build a city of wellness by offering a new class.

Total Action for Progress known as TAP is hosting a free educational course tomorrow at 10 a.m.

It’s for anyone interested in becoming a “Hood” Healer. It stands for Health, Optimism, Ownership, and Discipline.

The class is a partnership with Roanoke’s Gun Violence Prevention Commission.

“To me, gun violence is a form of sickness. A person is filled with a lot of anger, a lot of depression. More than likely they will go out and harm another person. So, if you learn how to start and love yourself. You more than likely won’t harm the next person.”>>

The class will have training on meditation, yoga, self-care, and affirmations.

You can show up and take the class at Roanoke’s Higher Education Center.

