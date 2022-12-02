Birthdays
Vinton launches new emergency alert system for residents

Residents have to sign up for emergency alerts.
Residents have to sign up for emergency alerts.(Town of Vinton)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Vinton’s new emergency alert system for community members is now up and running and ready to go.

CodeRED alerts residents about nearby crime, missing person alerts, road closures and some community events. The town will also be using CodeRED weather alerts for natural disasters.

Residents can choose to be notified by phone call, text message or email.

Vinton’s economic development specialist explained how the new system will help both residents and law enforcement.

”Public safety is going to be highly impacted by this,” Marshall Stanley said. “It’s going to make the jobs of the town a lot easier by explaining what is going on and making individuals aware of what’s happening as soon as possible.”

The alerts will cover the entire town of Vinton and eastern Roanoke County.

Residents are not automatically signed up and have to register online.

