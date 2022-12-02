Vinton launches new emergency alert system for residents

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Vinton’s new emergency alert system for community members is now up and running and ready to go.

CodeRED alerts residents about nearby crime, missing person alerts, road closures and some community events. The town will also be using CodeRED weather alerts for natural disasters.

Residents can choose to be notified by phone call, text message or email.

Vinton’s economic development specialist explained how the new system will help both residents and law enforcement.

”Public safety is going to be highly impacted by this,” Marshall Stanley said. “It’s going to make the jobs of the town a lot easier by explaining what is going on and making individuals aware of what’s happening as soon as possible.”

The alerts will cover the entire town of Vinton and eastern Roanoke County.

Residents are not automatically signed up and have to register online.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.