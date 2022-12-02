Birthdays
Vinton lights up Christmas tree and has Christmas parade

Vinton's Christmas Tree
Vinton's Christmas Tree(Patsy Montesinos)
By Patsy Montesinos
Dec. 1, 2022
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The town of Vinton is pouring with holiday spirit.

“Oh, goodness it’s Christmas. We’re so excited,” said Vinton Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Angie Chewning.

Community members came together to add light around the municipal building as they lighted the Christmas tree.

Then waiting for the Christmas parade to begin.

Organizers say they had more than 100 entries this year.

From first responders, to Santa Claus, to school bands, the parade featured it all.

“The Vinton Christmas parade is always the first in the area,” added Chewning. “So, we love to kick off the holiday season having everyone right here in downtown Vinton. So, we just had the tree lightning which is behind me. We’ve got people all up and down the streets. So, we’re so excited to see Santa.”

Town officials say they prepare all year to bring the holiday joy to Vinton.

