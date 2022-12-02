Virginia QB Brennan Armstrong to enter transfer portal

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - With Virginia’s football season officially in the rearview, quarterback Brennan Armstrong has made the decision to enter the transfer portal.

The senior threw for 2,210 yards, seven touchdowns and 12 interceptions this season, before the final two games were canceled in the wake of the tragic shooting deaths of three players.

A three-year starter for UVA, Armstrong holds the program records for career and single-season passing yards and touchdowns, as well as the UVA record for single-game passing yards.

He helped lead the ‘Hoos to a Fenway Bowl bid last year, before the game was canceled due to COVID-19.

He made the All-ACC Third Team in 2021 and won the Dudley Award as the top player in the Commonwealth.

