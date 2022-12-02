Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Virginia QB Brennan Armstrong to enter transfer portal

A three-year starter for UVA, Armstrong holds the program records for career and single-season passing yards and touchdowns.
By Anthony Romano
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 10:18 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - With Virginia’s football season officially in the rearview, quarterback Brennan Armstrong has made the decision to enter the transfer portal.

The senior threw for 2,210 yards, seven touchdowns and 12 interceptions this season, before the final two games were canceled in the wake of the tragic shooting deaths of three players.

A three-year starter for UVA, Armstrong holds the program records for career and single-season passing yards and touchdowns, as well as the UVA record for single-game passing yards.

He helped lead the ‘Hoos to a Fenway Bowl bid last year, before the game was canceled due to COVID-19.

He made the All-ACC Third Team in 2021 and won the Dudley Award as the top player in the Commonwealth.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Kimora Fagbewesa, 18, hit the deputy as he went to approach her car during a traffic...
Virginia 18-year-old charged with attempted capital murder after hitting deputy with her car
Police in Ohio said they are investigating the death of 43-year-old Kenneth Eva after his body...
‘There’s blood everywhere’: Woman finds fiance’s body in shipping container
Trailer Fire in Roanoke
Two dogs killed in Roanoke trailer fire; one person treated
Musician Christine McVie attends the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the...
Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter, dies at 79
monkeypox
First mpox death announced in Virginia

Latest News

Georgia Amoore celebrates with her teammates after recording the first triple-double in...
Amoore records Virginia Tech’s first triple-double in 85-54 win over Nebraska
FILE - The College Football Playoff logo is shown on the field at AT&T Stadium before the Rose...
College Football Playoff expands to 12 teams in 2024 season
Virginia QB Enters Transfer Portal
Virginia QB Enters Transfer Portal
Virginia Preps for Florida State
Virginia Preps for Florida State