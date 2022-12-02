Virginia Tech designs backpacks to make impact in Roanoke

ROCKBRIDGE CO., Va. (WDBJ) -Virginia Tech Industrial Design students are working hard and so is the staff at UTS Systems LLC. Both have come together for a Connection 2 Care Project.

“It’s not that they are just learning how to make a fashion backpack. This backpack has a purpose,” said VT Chair of Industrial design Martha Sullivan.

Sullivan says it is built to provide safety for people who are homeless or suffering from substance abuse.

“You think that they don’t have anything, but it’s actually really common for them to get abused to get robbed. and so, having your stuff secure someplace, especially while you’re sleeping, is really important,” explained Sullivan.

The backpack has a tarp attached and is waterproof. These concepts were created by students but brought to life by UTS Systems - a manufacturing company that creates materials for the Department of Defense.

To make the design functional, they’ve referenced what is used in the military.

“They’re mostly working in low light conditions. You know, light discipline,” said UTS Systems Insurance Manager Andy Tubb. “They want something that’s functional rather that’s very fancy and got lots of pockets and stuff.”

While class is over, students like Ashley Greene volunteer and continue working on the project.

“It’s something that I’ve always been passionate about with design, is that I really want to help other people,” said Greene.

50 bags will be given to Roanoke’s Drop-in Center North by the end of the year. Manager Lisa Via says this means everything to them.

“You deserve rights and choices, and this gives them a choice at a point in their life where they may feel like they have no choices,” said Via.

Students will get feedback from recipients in January. They will then redesign with the goal of producing 100 newly improved backpacks.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.