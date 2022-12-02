Birthdays
Virginia’s depth helping its rapid climb in the AP Top 25

(WDBJ)
By Hank Kurz Jr.
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - The starting five is the same, but that’s where comparisons between the Virginia team that has climbed to No. 3 in the Top 25 and last year’s NIT quarterfinalists ends.

One more year together and a trip to Italy has made the first five significantly better, but part of the credit for that surely goes to another group: the reinforcements. Transfer Ben Vander Plas and freshmen Isaac McKneely have giving coach Tony Bennett a deeper bench and more scoring options.

Virginia has scored 70 points or more in its first six game for the first time since the 2003-04 season.

Copyright 2022 AP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

(PRNewsfoto/Hublot SA)
Daughter says Pelé back in hospital to regulate medication
Joey Logano celebrates after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in...
Logano celebrates 2nd NASCAR Cup title, already wanting 3rd
