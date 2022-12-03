Appomattox County football looks to avenge 2021 state semifinal loss

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - In life, we don’t always get a chance for a do over, but in football, the opportunity can sometimes come up a bit more often.

“Exact same thing as last year, I think last year was Saturday at 2:00 also playing on same field. Hopefully it won’t end like he did last year and I think we can get done,” says junior quarterback Gray Peterson.

At the same time on the same field one year before, Appomattox County high school lost to Graham in the Class 2 state semifinals. On Saturday afternoon, they are looking to ease the sting that’s lasted an entire year, and Coach Doug Smith says he is looking to motivate his team beyond revenge.

“I usually don’t use the past games, I usually just talk about, you know, how can we be better today? You know, what can we do today? I think that lasts longer. I think just talking about what happened last year, you know, definitely helps motivate kids, they want to remember some of that stuff. Maybe that gets them motivated to play hard, but I want them to focus on what we have to do this year in order to get it done. It’s not just an emotional game, they have to have their head in it and I’ve got to make sure their head is focused and their mind is right prepared.”

The Raider practice field this week saw focus on minimizing mistakes and optimizing fundamentals.

“Let’s be excited about, you know where we are right now, but let’s understand that in order for us to continue to play, we have to do what we’ve been doing,” Coach Smith adds. “We’ve got to make sure we’re not making mistakes. Because we’re making mistakes against great teams, you don’t last long.”

Laying the foundation for the continuation of a successful Appomattox County program for years to come.

“These guys have done so much more than what I think even they thought they could do. Most of this team is inexperienced and young,” he says. “For them to be getting it done. Just makes me be so proud of them for all they’ve accomplished.”

“You’re going to see us play as hard as we possibly can. You’re going to see us play 110% every snap,” adds Peterson.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.