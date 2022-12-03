Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Appomattox County football looks to avenge 2021 state semifinal loss

Appomattox County High School football
Appomattox County High School football(WDBJ)
By Brittany Morgan
Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - In life, we don’t always get a chance for a do over, but in football, the opportunity can sometimes come up a bit more often.

“Exact same thing as last year, I think last year was Saturday at 2:00 also playing on same field. Hopefully it won’t end like he did last year and I think we can get done,” says junior quarterback Gray Peterson.

At the same time on the same field one year before, Appomattox County high school lost to Graham in the Class 2 state semifinals. On Saturday afternoon, they are looking to ease the sting that’s lasted an entire year, and Coach Doug Smith says he is looking to motivate his team beyond revenge.

“I usually don’t use the past games, I usually just talk about, you know, how can we be better today? You know, what can we do today? I think that lasts longer. I think just talking about what happened last year, you know, definitely helps motivate kids, they want to remember some of that stuff. Maybe that gets them motivated to play hard, but I want them to focus on what we have to do this year in order to get it done. It’s not just an emotional game, they have to have their head in it and I’ve got to make sure their head is focused and their mind is right prepared.”

The Raider practice field this week saw focus on minimizing mistakes and optimizing fundamentals.

“Let’s be excited about, you know where we are right now, but let’s understand that in order for us to continue to play, we have to do what we’ve been doing,” Coach Smith adds. “We’ve got to make sure we’re not making mistakes. Because we’re making mistakes against great teams, you don’t last long.”

Laying the foundation for the continuation of a successful Appomattox County program for years to come.

“These guys have done so much more than what I think even they thought they could do. Most of this team is inexperienced and young,” he says. “For them to be getting it done. Just makes me be so proud of them for all they’ve accomplished.”

“You’re going to see us play as hard as we possibly can. You’re going to see us play 110% every snap,” adds Peterson.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Kimora Fagbewesa, 18, hit the deputy as he went to approach her car during a traffic...
Virginia 18-year-old charged with attempted capital murder after hitting deputy with her car
Police in Ohio said they are investigating the death of 43-year-old Kenneth Eva after his body...
‘There’s blood everywhere’: Woman finds fiance’s body in shipping container
Robin Reed joins us for a one-on-one reflection of his 40 years at WDBJ7.
The Final Goodnight: Robin Reed signs off after 40 years
Police said the bodies of two adults were found in a parked car with two children in the...
Young children found in parked car along with bodies of 2 adults, police say
Garland Hare, Virginia Mega Millions winner
Salem man wins $1M playing Mega Millions

Latest News

Jaicere Bateman Heritage High School
FFE Week 14 Player of the Week: Jaicere Bateman
Heritage High School football
Heritage studies Christiansburg ahead of state semi final football game
Grayson County At George Wythe
Grayson County At George Wythe
Heritage At Liberty Christian
Heritage At Liberty Christian