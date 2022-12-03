Businesses in downtown Danville participate in window decorating contest

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Businesses in downtown Danville are competing against each other in the River District Association’s Window Decorating Contest.

The competition began on November 25.

Residents are asked to vote for the business they think has the best decorations. Tonight is the last night to vote.

“It makes our downtown a little bit more lively,” said Kirsten Aherron with the River District Association. “It encourages people to come down, walk around, and go shopping. It has all sorts of benefits. Plus, it’s a fun, friendly competition between the merchants and creates a sense of community.”

The link to vote can be found here.

The two businesses with the most votes will both win a $100 River District gift card.

