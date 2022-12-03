Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

FFE Week 14 Player of the Week: Jaicere Bateman

Jaicere Bateman Heritage High School
Jaicere Bateman Heritage High School(WDBJ)
By Brittany Morgan
Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s always best to go into a fight prepared. That’s something Heritage quarterback Jaicere Bateman takes seriously, especially before facing LCA in the regional finals

“Watched way more film that I have probably this whole year that week. When I got on the field, they show some different things I had to adjust to that quickly,” he remembers.

The adjustments worked. Bateman rushed for 105 yards, passed for 86, and had three touchdowns in the 22-17 win that sent LCA home for the year.

“We had to find a way to win. We lost there 14-6 the last time we were there, and I thought our kids did a tremendous job overcoming that and righting ship and figuring out a way to win,” adds Heritage head coach Brad Bradley.

Bateman came to Heritage as a junior after two years at E.C. Glass, where he has seen success playing the game he’s loved since he was four.

“My dad was a youth football coach. So, I used to always go to his football games and I can literally remember the time going to the first game. They were playing here at Heritage at the old school. I remember watching the game, I just fell in love with it,” he remembers. “I asked him could I play when I was four and he was hesitant to let me play in at first but he let me start playing and it’s been up since then.”

As his high school career winds down, Bateman says he’s grateful for his coaches and the young men by his sides.

“I feel like my teammates have my back through whatever. In the game, when I put my head down on things, I make turnovers and stuff like that, make some mistakes, they always pick me up on the sideline, I have my back through whatever.”

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Kimora Fagbewesa, 18, hit the deputy as he went to approach her car during a traffic...
Virginia 18-year-old charged with attempted capital murder after hitting deputy with her car
Police in Ohio said they are investigating the death of 43-year-old Kenneth Eva after his body...
‘There’s blood everywhere’: Woman finds fiance’s body in shipping container
Robin Reed joins us for a one-on-one reflection of his 40 years at WDBJ7.
The Final Goodnight: Robin Reed signs off after 40 years
Police said the bodies of two adults were found in a parked car with two children in the...
Young children found in parked car along with bodies of 2 adults, police say
Garland Hare, Virginia Mega Millions winner
Salem man wins $1M playing Mega Millions

Latest News

Appomattox County High School football
Appomattox County football looks to avenge 2021 state semifinal loss
Heritage High School football
Heritage studies Christiansburg ahead of state semi final football game
Grayson County At George Wythe
Grayson County At George Wythe
Heritage At Liberty Christian
Heritage At Liberty Christian