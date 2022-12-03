Heritage studies Christiansburg ahead of state semi final football game

LYNCHBUR, Va. (WDBJ) - Fresh off a win where they eliminated rival LCA from playoff contention, Heritage now looks ahead to Christiansburg.

“They’re very good football team. They’re very good upfront, they’re very physical. They’ve got a couple of guys that can just run the ball. We have a lot of respect for what they’ve done there and what their coaching staff has done there. And we know we got a huge challenge in front of us.”

The program lost just two games during the regular season, and their analysis of the Blue Demons started just hours after their region final win, sending out film to study Saturday night.

Head coach Brad Bradley says earning the right to play football in December starts long before the season does.

“We didn’t win that game, or any games, Friday or Saturday afternoon. We won games January, February, March, April, May, June, July- we made it extremely hard on our kids for a reason. We want to see who’s gonna hang around and we want to get tougher, we need to get tougher physically, mentally, emotionally. Have a sense of urgency, and I thought our kids have done a great job,” Bradley explains. “What I like about this group right here, it’s not about who scores a touchdown. It’s about a pioneer scoring touchdowns. It’s not about who makes the tackle, it’s about a pioneer making the tackle. It’s the greatest sport in the world because no one guy can do it. It’s a team sport. And it’s the ultimate team sport. Because in life, if you’re always about yourself, you’re never going to succeed, but if you understand that you’re just a small part of this thing, I and you start buying into that, you got a chance to succeed. I think that’s what our team has done this year.”

That selflessness is something Bradley feels will help the Pioneers in this week’s state semi final game and beyond.

“I got a big saying,” Bradley begins. “Kids win games coaches lose games. We’re hard on them, we coach the crap out of them. We’re gonna hold them accountable, but at the end of the day, it’s going to be them that win it.”

“I feel like we have a lot of heart, we’ve gained chemistry throughout the season. I feel like this week we’re gonna show how much harder we really happy because we know we’re that close to getting that ring,” says senior quarterback Jaicere Bateman.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.