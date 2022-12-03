Infinity Acres Ranch is enabling adults with disabilities through animal assisted learning

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Infinity Acres Ranch is a nonprofit that specializes in helping adults with special needs through their ENABLE program.

Rick and Laura Steere started the program in 2012 after realizing there were no day support programs for adults in the area for their son.

“ENABLE stands for enriching, nurturing animal-based learning experiences,” said Laura Steere, owner of Infinity Acres. “It is a really special program. We’re very proud of it. We love, love, love our clients and they love what they do here. They all seem to have their favorite animals and then they get to do special things with their favorites.”

The ENABLE Team members have that same love for Laura and Rick

“Laura Steere is the best person ever, and especially Rancher Rick. He likes to help out too,” said Laney Moran, ENABLE team member.

They continued to have nothing but positive things to say about the program’s founders.

“I like it because Laura and Rick are good to me and I appreciate coming here and being with the animals,” added Joshua Whalen, ENABLE team member.

“I love seeing animals and Miss Laura and Mr. Rick. They’re very nice to me,” James Shepperd, ENABLE team member.

On Friday, the Enable team members helped children ride llamas and gave them a tour of the ranch.

Steere says the animal assisted therapy benefits both the members and the animals.

“We have seen literal miracles. We’ve got people that would have been almost nonverbal start talking about the animals. We have seen people who have sensory issues or are socially very introverted, become proud and confident because of the confidence the animal gives them. It’s been nothing short of a miracle,” explained Steere.

The ENABLE group will be walking with the llamas in the Ridgeview Christmas Parade Saturday night at 5:30.

