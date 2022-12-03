Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Keydets hire former Richmond, Liberty coach to lead football program

Courtesy: WHSV
Courtesy: WHSV(Courtesy: WHSV)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 1:11 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Danny Rocco was announced Saturday as the new head football coach of the Virginia Military Institute Keydets.

“It is a privilege to welcome Danny to Lexington,” Jim Miller, the school’s director of intercollegiate athletics said. “I have seen his success firsthand, and believe he will bring that winning tradition with him here to VMI.”

The 33rd in program history to hold the title, Rocco brings with him a plethora of collegiate experience and as stint in the NFL.

He worked as an assistant with the New York Jets, University of Virginia, University of Maryland and the University of Texas. Rocco began his coaching journey at the place he finished his playing career – Wake Forest.

“It’s an honor to be here, it’s a great opportunity for me and my family,” Rocco added with the school’s announcement on Saturday. “I’m very appreciative of General Wins and his support and Jim Miller, who I worked for at Richmond. I’m at an Institution that has a great history and a proud history. They play in a really good conference, I’m familiar with the SoCon having been an FCS Head Coach for 16 seasons. First and foremost, I want to get to meet the cadet-athletes, I want to be able to get to know them and make a positive impact in their lives as we work together to win football games and adhere to our core values.”

Rocco, from Pittsburgh, arrives at VMI after helping Penn State to a 10-2 record as a Defensive Senior Analyst this season. He has been a head coach for Delaware (2017-21), Richmond (2012-16) and Liberty (2006-11), guiding each school to multiple top-25 finishes.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect Dead After Henry Co. Officer Involved Shooting
Police name man killed in Henry Co. officer-involved shooting
Garland Hare, Virginia Mega Millions winner
Salem man wins $1M playing Mega Millions
Lane closures on I-81 will cause traffic delays beginning Monday
Robin Reed joins us for a one-on-one reflection of his 40 years at WDBJ7.
The Final Goodnight: Robin Reed signs off after 40 years
Veterinary staff at Lifeline Animal Project – where Casper is still being cared for more than a...
Stacked up against pack of coyotes, herd dog kills 8 to save sheep

Latest News

Player of the Week
FFE Player Of The Week 12.2.22
George Whythe State Semifinals
George Wythe State Semifinal Preview
Appomattox Co State Finals
Appomattox Co. State Semifinal Preview
Christiansburg State Semifinals
Christiansburg State Semifinal Preview