Keydets hire former Richmond, Liberty coach to lead football program

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Danny Rocco was announced Saturday as the new head football coach of the Virginia Military Institute Keydets.

“It is a privilege to welcome Danny to Lexington,” Jim Miller, the school’s director of intercollegiate athletics said. “I have seen his success firsthand, and believe he will bring that winning tradition with him here to VMI.”

The 33rd in program history to hold the title, Rocco brings with him a plethora of collegiate experience and as stint in the NFL.

He worked as an assistant with the New York Jets, University of Virginia, University of Maryland and the University of Texas. Rocco began his coaching journey at the place he finished his playing career – Wake Forest.

“It’s an honor to be here, it’s a great opportunity for me and my family,” Rocco added with the school’s announcement on Saturday. “I’m very appreciative of General Wins and his support and Jim Miller, who I worked for at Richmond. I’m at an Institution that has a great history and a proud history. They play in a really good conference, I’m familiar with the SoCon having been an FCS Head Coach for 16 seasons. First and foremost, I want to get to meet the cadet-athletes, I want to be able to get to know them and make a positive impact in their lives as we work together to win football games and adhere to our core values.”

Rocco, from Pittsburgh, arrives at VMI after helping Penn State to a 10-2 record as a Defensive Senior Analyst this season. He has been a head coach for Delaware (2017-21), Richmond (2012-16) and Liberty (2006-11), guiding each school to multiple top-25 finishes.

