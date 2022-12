CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The UVA men’s basketball team narrowly escaped losing to the then 1-8 Florida State Seminoles. The No. 3 Wahoos won 62-57 on Saturday in Charlottesville.

Jayden Gardner had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Virginia puts their undefeated season up against James Madison on Tuesday night.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.