Showers linger through the morning

Waves of showers through midday

Drier and cooler for Sunday

Daily rain chances possible next week

THE WEEKEND

Waves of showers continue through the morning as a cold front approaches from the west. While a few lingering showers are still possible around midday, drier conditions will push in for most locations. Temperatures could warm into the 50s and lower 60 before the colder air pushes in.

Soggy and mild ahead of a front. (WDBJ Weather)

Winds will increase once again along and behind the front. Plan for a gusty breeze of 20 to 30 mph for any late-day activities.

If you’re wanting to decorate for the holidays, Sunday will be your best day as we dry things out and see those winds subside. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

UNSETTLED NEXT WEEK

The region will be in what’s called a “Zonal Flow” next week. This will keep our weather unsettled for the entire workweek.

Models are pointing towards an active pattern next week. (WDBJ Weather)

