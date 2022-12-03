Showers linger through the morning
Unsettled weather pattern next week
- Waves of showers through midday
- Drier and cooler for Sunday
- Daily rain chances possible next week
THE WEEKEND
Waves of showers continue through the morning as a cold front approaches from the west. While a few lingering showers are still possible around midday, drier conditions will push in for most locations. Temperatures could warm into the 50s and lower 60 before the colder air pushes in.
Winds will increase once again along and behind the front. Plan for a gusty breeze of 20 to 30 mph for any late-day activities.
If you’re wanting to decorate for the holidays, Sunday will be your best day as we dry things out and see those winds subside. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
UNSETTLED NEXT WEEK
The region will be in what’s called a “Zonal Flow” next week. This will keep our weather unsettled for the entire workweek.
SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST
For our science/weather fanatics you’ll have to check out our new podcast! A Slight Chance of Science will feature science topics from our team of meteorologists here at WDBJ7. First episode is a recap of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season with Brent Watts and a special guest who used to be an intern at WDBJ7 and is now at the National Hurricane Center!
Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.