Two-time Cy Young winner Jacob DeGrom signs 5-year deal with Rangers

By Eddie Callahan
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 8:59 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - The Mets are a little less amazin’.

Powerhouse pitcher, Jacob DeGrom, is on the move to the Lonestar State.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the two-time Cy Young Award Winner has inked a five-year, $185 million deal, with a conditional sixth-year option that would increase its value to $222 million. There is also reportedly a full no-trade clause.

Story developing.

