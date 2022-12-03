Birthdays
WDBJ7′s Robin Reed gifted Key to Roanoke City

WDBJ7's Robin Reed is gifted the key to Roanoke City by Mayor Sherman Lea during Friday...
WDBJ7's Robin Reed is gifted the key to Roanoke City by Mayor Sherman Lea during Friday night's broadcast of the Christmas tree lighting ceremony in downtown Roanoke.(WDBJ7)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - WDBJ7′s Robin Reed was gifted a key to Roanoke City Friday night at the kickoff to the Dickens of a Christmas celebration in downtown Roanoke City.

It came as a surprise to Reed whose retirement took effect at the conclusion of the live newscast featuring the tree lighting ceremony. It caps of a career spanning more than 40 years. This followed weeks of stories celebrating and remembering his career.

While on stage, Mayor Sherman Lea recognized Reed’s contributions to the community as a meteorologist and anchor.

“Tonight marks the end of an era!” said Lea to a crowd of people surrounding the tree which took its traditional place at the base of the Wells Fargo tower.

Pulling in the help of council members, Lea presented Reed with the key to the City of Roanoke Virginia, calling it the City’s highest honor.

Reed patted his heart while the crowd cheered. He bowed his head as the Mayor placed the key upon his neck.

“Robin Reed ladies and gentleman!” shouted the Mayor, as Reed held the key up high for the crowd to see.

“Thank you Mr. Mayor,” said Robin. “I really, really, really appreciate this moment. And I really don’t know what to say. But this a heck of a way to finish up a career and I appreciate it very much.”

During the tree lighting ceremony, snow was blowing on market street as part of the celebration.

Celebrations for Dickens of a Christmas continue throughout the month.

