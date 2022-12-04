Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Czech museum to return original Beethoven score to heirs

(WBKO)
By Karel Janicek
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 8:02 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRAGUE (AP) — A musical manuscript handwritten by Ludwig van Beethoven is getting returned to the heirs of the richest family in pre-World War II Czechoslovakia, whose members had to flee the country to escape the Holocaust.

The Moravian Museum in the Czech city of Brno has had the original manuscript for the fourth movement of Beethoven’s String Quartet in B-flat Major, Op. 130 in its collection for more than 80 years. The museum put the score on display for the first time this week in anticipation of handing it over to its rightful owners.

“It’s one of the most precious items in our collections,” museum curator Simona Sindlarova said.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect Dead After Henry Co. Officer Involved Shooting
Police name man killed in Henry Co. officer-involved shooting
Garland Hare, Virginia Mega Millions winner
Salem man wins $1M playing Mega Millions
Lane closures on I-81 will cause traffic delays beginning Monday
Veterinary staff at Lifeline Animal Project – where Casper is still being cared for more than a...
Stacked up against pack of coyotes, herd dog kills 8 to save sheep
Robin Reed joins us for a one-on-one reflection of his 40 years at WDBJ7.
The Final Goodnight: Robin Reed signs off after 40 years

Latest News

Robert Downey Jr.
Downey Jr. on making one last film with his dad in ‘Sr.’
Tennessee roads plan mulls toll lanes, electric car fee hike
Members of the UK Parliament take the oath of allegiance to King Charles III as he holds...
St. Edward’s Crown moved out of tower ahead of coronation
Weekend News Bulletin, 12/3/22
Weekend News Bulletin, 12/3/22