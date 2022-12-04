Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Downey Jr. on making one last film with his dad in ‘Sr.’

Robert Downey Jr.
Robert Downey Jr.(KOLO)
By Jake Coyle
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 7:57 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Robert Downey Jr. set out to make an objective portrait, a tribute to his father, the underground filmmaking maverick Robert Downey Sr. His dad had other plans.

The result is “Sr.,” a new Netflix documentary about a father-son relationship that in some ways always existed on camera.

Downey Jr. made his movie debut in his father’s 1970 film “The Pound,” at the age of 5. “Sr.’’ is a son’s loving reckoning with his iconoclast father, a freewheeling cult filmmaker whose experimental films gave Downey Jr. his entry into moviemaking. It debuted Friday on Netflix.

Copyright 2022 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect Dead After Henry Co. Officer Involved Shooting
Police name man killed in Henry Co. officer-involved shooting
Garland Hare, Virginia Mega Millions winner
Salem man wins $1M playing Mega Millions
Lane closures on I-81 will cause traffic delays beginning Monday
Veterinary staff at Lifeline Animal Project – where Casper is still being cared for more than a...
Stacked up against pack of coyotes, herd dog kills 8 to save sheep
Robin Reed joins us for a one-on-one reflection of his 40 years at WDBJ7.
The Final Goodnight: Robin Reed signs off after 40 years

Latest News

Czech museum to return original Beethoven score to heirs
Tennessee roads plan mulls toll lanes, electric car fee hike
Members of the UK Parliament take the oath of allegiance to King Charles III as he holds...
St. Edward’s Crown moved out of tower ahead of coronation
Weekend News Bulletin, 12/3/22
Weekend News Bulletin, 12/3/22