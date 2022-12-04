Birthdays
Drier & cooler today and Monday

Unsettled weather pattern this week
Dry and cooler air is expected today and Monday.
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 6:14 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
  • Dry today with a mix of sun & clouds
  • Daily rain chances starting on Tuesday
  • Near or above-normal temperatures this week

SUNDAY

If you’re wanting to decorate for the holidays, Sunday will be your best day as we will see dry conditions through the day. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s under a mix of sun & clouds.

UNSETTLED NEXT WEEK

We look to stay dry on Monday, but an active weather pattern could set up this week. Several waves of energy will pass through our the region bringing multiple chances of rain. This will keep daily rain chances in the forecast through at least Friday. It’s important to note that we wont have a wash out everyday and things will change as systems develop and move through.

High temperatures will also stay near or above normal for the extended period. Temperatures will likely return to the 60s by Wednesday and Thursday.

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

For our science/weather fanatics you’ll have to check out our new podcast! A Slight Chance of Science will feature science topics from our team of meteorologists here at WDBJ7. First episode is a recap of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season with Brent Watts and a special guest who used to be an intern at WDBJ7 and is now at the National Hurricane Center!

