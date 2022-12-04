Drier & cooler today and Monday

Dry today with a mix of sun & clouds

Daily rain chances starting on Tuesday

Near or above-normal temperatures this week

SUNDAY

If you’re wanting to decorate for the holidays, Sunday will be your best day as we will see dry conditions through the day. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s under a mix of sun & clouds.

Cooler and dry today. (WDBJ Weather)

UNSETTLED NEXT WEEK

We look to stay dry on Monday, but an active weather pattern could set up this week. Several waves of energy will pass through our the region bringing multiple chances of rain. This will keep daily rain chances in the forecast through at least Friday. It’s important to note that we wont have a wash out everyday and things will change as systems develop and move through.

An active pattern could bring rain chances each day this week. (WDBJ Weather)

High temperatures will also stay near or above normal for the extended period. Temperatures will likely return to the 60s by Wednesday and Thursday.

High temperatures will stay near or above normal for the extended period (WDBJ Weather)

