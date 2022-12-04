El Salvador sends 10,000 police, soldiers to seal off town

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — The government of El Salvador has sent 10,000 soldiers and police to seal off a town on the outskirts of the nation’s capital to search for gang members.

The operation late Friday and Saturday was one of the most massive mobilizations yet in President Nayib Bukele’s nine-month-old crackdown.

The troops blocked roads going in and out of the township of Soyapango, checking people’s documents. Special teams went into the town looking for gang suspects.

More than 58,000 people have been jailed since a state of emergency was declared following a wave of homicides in late March.

Rights groups have criticized the mass roundups.

