Flame nation is excited for new football coach Jamey Chadwell

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Liberty University’s new football coach Jamey Chadwell put on his flame visor for the first time Sunday. A day he’s been dreaming about for a long time.

“In 2016 we came up here and had a nice day. And I thought there might be an opportunity to be the head football coach here. Little did I know going on seven seasons later, I would be here,” said Chadwell. “It’s surreal.”

Many football fans showed up to see the special occasion in person.

“We had a great season this past season and it’s only up from here. I’m really excited about Coach Chadwell coming to Liberty just to help this program grow even more,” said Liberty University student Timothy Hankins.

Students say they will miss former football coach Hugh Freeze. Under the Freeze era, the flames had a record of 34 and 15.

“Obviously losing someone like Hugh Freeze to the SCC was kinda sad,” said Student Christian Light.

But are optimistic for the Chadwell era to take over.

“I was really hoping that we would get somebody that’s proven at another big university like Coastal. And just somebody that has good Christian leadership,” added Light.

His accomplishments on the field alongside his faith made him the perfect fit for the position.

“Because of the uniqueness of Liberty. Because of his faith and his desire to be at a Christian university. I think that’s what really allowed this to come together,” explained Atheltic Director Ian McCaw.

Chadwell wants to add more wins to his overall coaching record of 99 and 57. And hopes flame nation will come along for the ride.

“And hopefully they’ll continue to support us at a high level because I know I’ve been here when it’s been a tremendous atmosphere and that’s what we’re gonna need for these student-athletes and the work that they put in so that we can go out and have tremendous seasons.”

During the press conference McCaw said Interim Coach Josh Aldridge will be leading the team for their upcoming bowl game.

