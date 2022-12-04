Georgia, Michigan, TCU, Ohio State make College Football Playoff

Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State are the top four teams in the final Associated Press college football poll of the regular season. The Bulldogs are No. 1 for the ninth straight week and 12th time this season in the AP Top 25.

Georgia received 62 first-place votes and Michigan received the other one. TCU remained third, despite losing for the first time this season in the Big 12 title game.

The Buckeyes moved up a spot to No. 4, ahead of Alabama and Tennessee.

The College Football Playoff later set the four-team field for the national championship.

