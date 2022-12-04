Georgia, Michigan, TCU, Ohio State make College Football Playoff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 1:48 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State are the top four teams in the final Associated Press college football poll of the regular season. The Bulldogs are No. 1 for the ninth straight week and 12th time this season in the AP Top 25.
Georgia received 62 first-place votes and Michigan received the other one. TCU remained third, despite losing for the first time this season in the Big 12 title game.
The Buckeyes moved up a spot to No. 4, ahead of Alabama and Tennessee.
The College Football Playoff later set the four-team field for the national championship.
Copyright 2022 AP. All rights reserved.