Liberty to face Toledo in RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl

By Eddie Callahan
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BOCA RATON, Fla. (WDBJ) - The Flames have their foes in the University of Toledo as the two were selected to meet in the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl on December 20, 2022.

The game will take place at 7:30 p.m. from Florida Atlantic University Stadium and be televised nationally on ESPN and can be heard using ESPN Radio.

Liberty, 8-4, is meeting Toledo, 8-5, in what will be the ninth annual installment of the game.

“We’re excited to welcome Liberty and welcome back MAC Champions Toledo to Boca Raton in Palm Beach County,” added Doug Mosley, executive director of the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl. “This matchup is going to be amazing to watch unfold.”

The teams last went against each other in 2007 when the Rockets hosted the Flames. The Rockets solely own the series, boasting a 3-0 record.

Liberty brings a defense that is ranked No. 1 in tackles for a loss and No. 4 in sacks against the No.1 MAC scoring offense.

