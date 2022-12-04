St. Edward’s Crown moved out of tower ahead of coronation

LONDON (AP) — St. Edward’s Crown, the centerpiece of the Crown Jewels viewed by millions of people every year at the Tower of London, has been moved to an undisclosed location for modification in preparation for the coronation of King Charles III next year.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement Saturday that t.he move was kept secret for security reasons until the operation was complete. The palace provided no further details.

Charles will be crowned on May 6 at Westminster Abbey in a ceremony that will embrace the past but look to the modern world after the 70-year reign of the late Queen Elizabeth II. The Imperial State Crown will also be used during the service.

