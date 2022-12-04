STATE SEMIFINALS: Heritage, George Wythe advance to championship games
The Pioneers will play in the Class 3 Final, while the Maroons will battle for the Class 1 crown.
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 10:05 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - State semifinal Saturday in Virginia saw five local high school football teams competing for the chance to play in next week’s state championships.
Heritage and George Wythe both advanced, punching their tickets to the Class 3 and Class 1 title games, respectively.
SCOREBOARD
Class 4 - Kettle Run 30, E.C. Glass 14
Class 3 - Heritage 43, Christiansburg 0
Class 2 - Graham 36, Appomattox County 20
Class 1 - George Wythe 35, Grundy 12
