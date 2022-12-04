Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

STATE SEMIFINALS: Heritage, George Wythe advance to championship games

The Pioneers will play in the Class 3 Final, while the Maroons will battle for the Class 1 crown.
Head coach Brad Bradley talks to his team following a 43-0 Heritage win over Christiansburg in...
Head coach Brad Bradley talks to his team following a 43-0 Heritage win over Christiansburg in the Class 3 semifinals.(WDBJ)
By Anthony Romano
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 10:05 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WDBJ) - State semifinal Saturday in Virginia saw five local high school football teams competing for the chance to play in next week’s state championships.

Heritage and George Wythe both advanced, punching their tickets to the Class 3 and Class 1 title games, respectively.

SCOREBOARD

Class 4 - Kettle Run 30, E.C. Glass 14

Class 3 - Heritage 43, Christiansburg 0

Class 2 - Graham 36, Appomattox County 20

Class 1 - George Wythe 35, Grundy 12

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect Dead After Henry Co. Officer Involved Shooting
Police name man killed in Henry Co. officer-involved shooting
Garland Hare, Virginia Mega Millions winner
Salem man wins $1M playing Mega Millions
Lane closures on I-81 will cause traffic delays beginning Monday
Veterinary staff at Lifeline Animal Project – where Casper is still being cared for more than a...
Stacked up against pack of coyotes, herd dog kills 8 to save sheep
Robin Reed joins us for a one-on-one reflection of his 40 years at WDBJ7.
The Final Goodnight: Robin Reed signs off after 40 years

Latest News

The University of Virginia spring commencement has been canceled, according to a release from...
No. 3 UVA men’s basketball defeat Seminoles 62-57
Courtesy: WHSV
Keydets hire former Richmond, Liberty coach to lead football program
Player of the Week
FFE Player Of The Week 12.2.22
George Whythe State Semifinals
George Wythe State Semifinal Preview