STATE SEMIFINALS: Heritage, George Wythe advance to championship games

(WDBJ) - State semifinal Saturday in Virginia saw five local high school football teams competing for the chance to play in next week’s state championships.

Heritage and George Wythe both advanced, punching their tickets to the Class 3 and Class 1 title games, respectively.

SCOREBOARD

Class 4 - Kettle Run 30, E.C. Glass 14

Class 3 - Heritage 43, Christiansburg 0

Class 2 - Graham 36, Appomattox County 20

Class 1 - George Wythe 35, Grundy 12

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.