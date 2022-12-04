Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Tennessee roads plan mulls toll lanes, electric car fee hike

(State of Tennessee)
By Jonathan Mattise
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 7:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is considering introducing express toll lanes on highways and tripling a fee for electric car owners as he looks for ways to pay for tens of billions of dollars in roadway projects.

The Republican is just as adamant about what he won’t do.

He doesn’t want to raise gas taxes, add fully tolled roads, or issue debt to fund roads.

With Tennessee’s rapid growth and truck traffic, state transportation officials say $26 billion in projects are needed to address worsening congestion.

Lawmakers would need to sign off on letting private companies build the express toll lanes. They also would need to approve increasing the electric vehicle fee from $100 to $300.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect Dead After Henry Co. Officer Involved Shooting
Police name man killed in Henry Co. officer-involved shooting
Garland Hare, Virginia Mega Millions winner
Salem man wins $1M playing Mega Millions
Lane closures on I-81 will cause traffic delays beginning Monday
Veterinary staff at Lifeline Animal Project – where Casper is still being cared for more than a...
Stacked up against pack of coyotes, herd dog kills 8 to save sheep
Robin Reed joins us for a one-on-one reflection of his 40 years at WDBJ7.
The Final Goodnight: Robin Reed signs off after 40 years

Latest News

Czech museum to return original Beethoven score to heirs
Robert Downey Jr.
Downey Jr. on making one last film with his dad in ‘Sr.’
Members of the UK Parliament take the oath of allegiance to King Charles III as he holds...
St. Edward’s Crown moved out of tower ahead of coronation
Weekend News Bulletin, 12/3/22
Weekend News Bulletin, 12/3/22