Angels of Assisi helps rescue 24 cats from Patrick County home

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two dozen cats are now safe after being rescued from a home in Patrick County. Angels of Assisi assisted Patrick County Animal Control in rescuing cats from a home.

The organization says it rescued 24 cats with extensive medical care needs due to the poor conditions they were kept in.

“Covered in dirt and feces. They were extremely underweight. The human counterpart weren’t able to feed themselves let alone the animals,” said Community Engagement Director Dayna Reynolds.

The staff says the air was filled with ammonia which caused severe eye and respiratory infections. Many of the cats have no teeth and weigh less than 4 pounds.

“So, it’s just a very sad situation all around. And we just hope that everyone can get the help they need,” added Reynolds. “And we’re really just trying to focus that these cats are on their way to recovery.”

You can help the cats on their road to recovery by donating to Angels’ Biscuit fund.

The cats will be available for adoption in the next few weeks.

Angels of Assisi says Patrick County Animal Controls will go back for other cats.

