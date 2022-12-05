Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

LIVE: Artemis 1 moon mission performs lunar flyby

Artemis I mission: The Orion capsule will make its closest approach to the moon, flying 79.2 miles above the surface. (NASA TV via CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - NASA’s Orion capsule is set to make its closest approach to the moon Monday, flying 79.2 miles above the lunar surface.

NASA said in a blog post Sunday that the flyby is the last large maneuver of the mission for the capsule and its three test dummies. It will last about three minutes and 27 seconds.

Agency leaders will review results of the return powered flyby burn and the deployment of recovery assets to sea ahead of Orion’s scheduled splashdown to Earth on Sunday.

The Artemis I mission is considered a dress rehearsal for the next moon flyby in 2024 with astronauts. A lunar landing by astronauts could follow as soon as 2025.

Astronauts last visited the moon 50 years ago during Apollo 17.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Spaulding was arrested on warrants for felony violation of probation just days...
Man with warrants arrested after Facebook comment
Lane closures on I-81 will cause traffic delays beginning Monday
Five soldiers rescue five puppies
U.S Army soldiers reunited with puppies they rescued during deployment in Kenya
Ohio officials say a man found a decomposing body in the basement of a home recently purchased.
Man finds body of previous homeowner in basement after purchasing house, officials say
Photo: Augusta Co. Sheriff's Office
Man reported missing out of Augusta Co.

Latest News

FILE - Web designer Lorie Smith is shown in her office on Nov. 7 in the southwest part of...
Supreme Court takes up clash of religion and gay rights
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Tarrant County, Texas, Jail shows Aaron Dean. The...
Trial starts for Texas cop who shot Black woman in her home
FILE - The Department of Homeland Security has extended the REAL ID requirement for air travel...
REAL ID requirement for air travel delayed until May 2025
December Almanac
December Almanac 2022