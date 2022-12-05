Birthdays
Buena Vista man killed in weekend crash

(MGN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Buena Vista man has been identified as the person killed in a crash Saturday on Route 631 in Rockbridge County.

Nicholas Alexander Boardman, 29, died after being taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash December 3, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say Boardman was driving a Ford Explorer SUV northbound on Route 631, ran off the right side of the road, and hit a parked car and then a tree, causing the Explorer to overturn.

The crash remains under investigation.

