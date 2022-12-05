Birthdays
Effect of Alzheimer’s disease on women to be discussed at public forum

Women often provide caregiving support; here’s how we can support them
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 28 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Alzheimer’s Association is hosting a community conversation this Thursday, December 8, focused on the impact of Alzheimer’s disease on women.

Program Manager Brooke Gill joined us on Here @ Home to tell us more about the importance of gathering women to these sessions, because it is estimated that more than 10 million women in the United States live with or care for people living with Alzheimer’s.

Learn more about women and dementia, caregiving, and what the Alzheimer’s Association is doing to support women affected by Alzheimer’s at this talk at the Melrose Library at 10:30 am.

For more information visit alz.org. Helpline number is 800-272-3900.

