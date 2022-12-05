Discussion scheduled on Black maternal child health crisis

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There is an upcoming discussion happening at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine that will dive into the Black maternal health crisis and the role fathers play as advocates.

Ryan Bell, the founder of the Black Father Family Initiative, joined us on Here @ Home to tell us about this crisis, what’s happening in our communities, and the role organizations such as the Black Father Family Initiative play in supporting this issue.

If you’d like to join in on this conversation, you can find more information and register here

The discussion will be Monday, December 12 at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine / Auditorium M203. Doors open at 7:10 p.m. Program begins at 7:30.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.