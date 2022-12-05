Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Discussion scheduled on Black maternal child health crisis

A look at the role fathers play as advocates
Black Father Family Initiative
Black Father Family Initiative(Black Father Family Initiative)
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There is an upcoming discussion happening at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine that will dive into the Black maternal health crisis and the role fathers play as advocates.

Ryan Bell, the founder of the Black Father Family Initiative, joined us on Here @ Home to tell us about this crisis, what’s happening in our communities, and the role organizations such as the Black Father Family Initiative play in supporting this issue.

If you’d like to join in on this conversation, you can find more information and register here

The discussion will be Monday, December 12 at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine / Auditorium M203. Doors open at 7:10 p.m. Program begins at 7:30.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lane closures on I-81 cause traffic delays this week
Christopher Spaulding was arrested on warrants for felony violation of probation just days...
Man with warrants arrested after Facebook comment
Photo: Augusta Co. Sheriff's Office
Man reported missing out of Augusta Co.
Five soldiers rescue five puppies
U.S Army soldiers reunited with puppies they rescued during deployment in Kenya
Ohio officials say a man found a decomposing body in the basement of a home recently purchased.
Man finds body of previous homeowner in basement after purchasing house, officials say

Latest News

Festival of Trees and Luminary nights at Natural Bridge State park
Experience Natural Bridge during the holiday season
Stressed Out Adults
Release tension and stress during the holidays
The holidays can be a stressful time for both the caregiver and the person with a diagnosis....
Effect of Alzheimer’s disease on women to be discussed at public forum
Two killed in Rockbridge County crashes