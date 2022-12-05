Experience Natural Bridge during the holiday season

NATURAL BRIDGE, Va. (WDBJ) - If you’re looking for a unique experience this holiday season, enjoy an after-dark stroll along the illuminated Cedar Creek Trail and under the Natural Bridge, which will be lit up this holiday season to show the crags and clefts of the arch in festive colors.

Aaron Altice, an Interpretive Ranger for Natural Bridge State Park, joined us on Here @ Home to talk about what visitors can expect when they visit this holiday season. He also mentions their Festival of Trees event along with Luminary nights at the Park.

Back at the pavilion, warm up around a campfire and relax with friends and family, or stop by to see Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

Friday and Saturday night will be for pedestrians only.

Regular admission applies ($9 for those 13 and up, $6 for those 12 and younger). Dress for the cold!

Carriage rides will be offered Sunday nights at $20 per rider, admission included. Guests are welcome to walk the trail Sunday but will share the trail with the carriage. Regular admission applies for guests not taking a carriage ride. Guests must register for carriage rides by calling (540) 254-0795.

