Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Man reported missing out of Augusta Co.

Photo: Augusta Co. Sheriff's Office
Photo: Augusta Co. Sheriff's Office(Photo: Augusta Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 9:07 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WDBJ) - Martin “Marty” Eugene Lampkin Sr., 52, was reported missing Sunday by a friend after he was last seen at this Waynesboro residence at around 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Lampkin is six-feet-five-inches tall and weighs 215 pounds. He was last seen with a red and gray striped shirt, khaki pants and work boots.

Contact 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017 with information.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect Dead After Henry Co. Officer Involved Shooting
Police name man killed in Henry Co. officer-involved shooting
Authorities in Virginia say a driver crashed after speeding and dragging a state trooper on...
Speeding driver crashes after dragging state trooper 3 miles on interstate
Lane closures on I-81 will cause traffic delays beginning Monday
Actress Takes Her Act from Virginia to Hallmark Channel
Virginia actress takes act to stage, national TV and streaming
Garland Hare, Virginia Mega Millions winner
Salem man wins $1M playing Mega Millions

Latest News

Credit: @baseballhall
McGriff gets the call to the Hall
Weekend News Bulletin 12/4/2022
Weekend News Bulletin 12/4/2022
Credit: Boca Raton Bowl
Liberty to face Toledo in RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl
New Liberty University Coach Jamey Chadwell
Flame nation is excited for new football coach Jamey Chadwell