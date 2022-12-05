Man reported missing out of Augusta Co.

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WDBJ) - Martin “Marty” Eugene Lampkin Sr., 52, was reported missing Sunday by a friend after he was last seen at this Waynesboro residence at around 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Lampkin is six-feet-five-inches tall and weighs 215 pounds. He was last seen with a red and gray striped shirt, khaki pants and work boots.

Contact 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017 with information.

