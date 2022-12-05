Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

McGriff gets the call to the Hall

Credit: @baseballhall
Credit: @baseballhall(Credit: @baseballhall)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 8:42 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WDBJ7) - Longtime slugger Fred McGriff, the Crime Dog, got the nod into Cooperstown on Sunday.

The announcement was made Sunday on MLB Network by the Contemporary Baseball Era Players Committee. McGriff had peaked at 39.8% previously during 10 years on the Baseball Writers’ Association of America ballot.

A five-time all-star and 1995 World Series champion, McGriff ended his career posting a .303 batting average. He has 493 career homeruns.

The Crime Dog played 19 seasons that were composed of time with the Blue Jays, Padres, Braves, Devil Rays, Cubs and Dodgers.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect Dead After Henry Co. Officer Involved Shooting
Police name man killed in Henry Co. officer-involved shooting
Authorities in Virginia say a driver crashed after speeding and dragging a state trooper on...
Speeding driver crashes after dragging state trooper 3 miles on interstate
Lane closures on I-81 will cause traffic delays beginning Monday
Actress Takes Her Act from Virginia to Hallmark Channel
Virginia actress takes act to stage, national TV and streaming
Garland Hare, Virginia Mega Millions winner
Salem man wins $1M playing Mega Millions

Latest News

Credit: Boca Raton Bowl
Liberty to face Toledo in RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl
New Liberty University Coach Jamey Chadwell
Flame nation is excited for new football coach Jamey Chadwell
Photo: WDBJ7
Hokies men’s basketball defeats No. 18 UNC 80-72
No. 9 Virginia Tech women’s basketball defeats Tennessee 59-56