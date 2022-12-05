McGriff gets the call to the Hall

(WDBJ7) - Longtime slugger Fred McGriff, the Crime Dog, got the nod into Cooperstown on Sunday.

The announcement was made Sunday on MLB Network by the Contemporary Baseball Era Players Committee. McGriff had peaked at 39.8% previously during 10 years on the Baseball Writers’ Association of America ballot.

A five-time all-star and 1995 World Series champion, McGriff ended his career posting a .303 batting average. He has 493 career homeruns.

The Crime Dog played 19 seasons that were composed of time with the Blue Jays, Padres, Braves, Devil Rays, Cubs and Dodgers.

