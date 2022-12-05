Birthdays
Montgomery County Christmas Store opens to shoppers

Montgomery County Christmas Store
Montgomery County Christmas Store(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Montgomery County Christmas Store opened for shoppers Dec 5.

Monday through Saturday the Christmas wishes of children in Montgomery County will be filled.

So far, more than 1,200 households are signed up.

The Christmas Store says it is thankful for all the support is has received from the community.

So far 84% of the yearly budget has been donated from individual donors.

“If I could take you around and show you a shopper as you hand them new items from the newborn section, they just start crying,” the Montgomery County Christmas Store’s Terri Lynn Howard said. “They didn’t expect to have anything new for their child.”

The Christmas Store says shoppers were lined up before 9 a.m. to get a look at this year’s store.

