Pedestrian dies after Campbell Co. crash along Rt. 501

CAMPBELL Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A person was hit along Route 501 early Friday morning and died at the scene about a quarter-mile north of Volunteer Road.

State Police say they responded at 1:37 a.m. and found that the driver of a 2018 International tractor-trailer was going south when they crested a hill and were unable to avoid hitting the person who not wearing any reflective clothing while walking with traffic.

Ryan H. Vassar, 34 of Gladys, died at the scene.

The driver of the truck did not sustain any injuries from the crash.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.