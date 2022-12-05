Police arrest man accused of sexual assault at assisted living facility; more victims possible

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police say there may be more victims of sexual assault following the arrest of 48-year-old Leon Sykes Jr. on Thursday, Dec. 1.

Police claim Sykes was at the Bickford Senior Living facility on Huguenot Road. to deliver a mattress cover for a hospice patient.

“After they made that delivery they ended up wandering into the room of the victim,” Sgt. Winfred Lewis with Chesterfield Special Victims said.

Lewis said the suspect entered the female victim’s room while she was sleeping and inappropriately touched the 92-year-old victim while exposing himself.

When the victim woke up she confronted Sykes who ran out of the room.

“From what I understand this portion of the building was called the memory wing,” Lewis said. “Someone who would less likely be able to speak as to what happened to them, they are just in a couple of iterations of the word vulnerable.”

Police were called and took down a report.

Hours later, police were able to arrest Sykes when he returned to make another delivery at the living facility.

“It’s an ongoing investigation so I don’t want to speak to the evidence that the officer was then able to gather but it’s pretty straightforward,” Lewis said. “Yes he was identified and we knew this took place.”

Sykes was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual battery, indecent exposure, and unlawful entry.

Lewis said there is no evidence that Sykes may have done this to another patient but because of how bold the actions were Lewis is concerned.

“It’s so brazen that anyone with experience in these sorts of incidents you look at his actions and the concern is that he has done it before,” Lewis said. “So if anyone has had bizarre encounters with this hopefully If they’re familiar with this individual and he did victimize them they come forward so we can look into it further.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.

