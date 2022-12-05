Salem Holiday Market set for this weekend

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Salem Holiday Market is coming December 10 and 11, Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday 10-4 at the Salem Civic Center.

The market is free to attend, with vendors and a food drive that supports the Salem Roanoke County Food Pantry.

The Salem Sports Card, Comics, Toys and Game Show is happening at the same time in the Salem Civic Center annex.

