Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Salem Holiday Market set for this weekend

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Salem Holiday Market is coming December 10 and 11, Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday 10-4 at the Salem Civic Center.

The market is free to attend, with vendors and a food drive that supports the Salem Roanoke County Food Pantry.

Donations will be taken at the Salem Holiday Market for the Salem-Roanoke County Food Pantry
Donations will be taken at the Salem Holiday Market for the Salem-Roanoke County Food Pantry(Salem Holiday Market)

The Salem Sports Card, Comics, Toys and Game Show is happening at the same time in the Salem Civic Center annex.

Click here for more information about the market. and watch the video to see market organizers Bonnie Ferguson and Jeannie Davis on 7@four.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lane closures on I-81 cause traffic delays this week
Photo: Augusta Co. Sheriff's Office
Man reported missing out of Augusta Co.
Five soldiers rescue five puppies
U.S Army soldiers reunited with puppies they rescued during deployment in Kenya
Christopher Spaulding was arrested on warrants for felony violation of probation just days...
Man with warrants arrested after Facebook comment
Ohio officials say a man found a decomposing body in the basement of a home recently purchased.
Man finds body of previous homeowner in basement after purchasing house, officials say

Latest News

United Through Reading Van
BAE Systems partners with Radford elementary school
Salem Holiday Market Set for This Weekend
Salem Holiday Market Set for This Weekend
Montgomery County Christmas Store
Montgomery County Christmas Store opens to shoppers
Experience Natural Bridge During the Holiday Season
Experience Natural Bridge During the Holiday Season