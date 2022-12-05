Birthdays
Sheetz opens new location in Roanoke

New Sheetz location on Orange Avenue in Roanoke
New Sheetz location on Orange Avenue in Roanoke(WDBJ7)
By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 6:12 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - After delaying the grand opening celebration, a new gas station is ready to open.

Sheetz will be offering free coffee and soda at the new location on Orange Avenue all day on Monday.

And if that wasn’t enough, there will be multiple prizes given away at the grand opening celebrations including a grand prize of a 2,500 dollar Sheetz gift card.

“I know our teams are really excited to get this one underway. We’ve had some delays in construction which have pushed us back a little bit, but our teams are really excited. We have really great store teams that work for months before a store opens, " said Nick Ruffner, Sheetz Public Relations Manager.

You can also bring a non-perishable food item and that will be donated to Feeding Southwest Virginia.

“We created a program where we partner with Feeding America food banks to donate leftover food on a weekly basis from our store locations, but we like to get that partnership started right off the bat with a food drive where we invite people to bring non-perishable food to our store opening and then we donate that at the end of the day to our food partner in order to make an immediate difference in the fight against hunger,” said Ruffner.

The store opens at 8 a.m. and the grand opening celebrations start at 9 a.m.

