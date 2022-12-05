Unsettled weather returns for most of the week

Increasing clouds today as we remain dry

Scattered to numerous showers Tuesday through Friday

Near or above-normal temperatures this week

MONDAY

The workweek will kick off with quiet conditions. Clouds will steadily increase throughout the day. High temperatures will warm into the upper 40s and lower 50s in most hometowns. A few stray showers are possible by late evening, but most of the rainfall will hold off until after midnight.

We'll see increasing clouds across the region today. (WDBJ Weather)

UNSETTLED NEXT WEEK

An active weather pattern will set up this week. Several waves of energy will pass through our the region bringing multiple chances of rain. This will keep daily rain chances in the forecast through Friday. It’s important to note no one day will be a complete washout, and not every hometown will see rain each day.

This week will feature daily rain chances. (WDBJ Weather)

High temperatures will also stay near or above normal for the extended period. Temperatures will likely return to the 60s by Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures soar into the 60s Wednesday and Thursday. (WDBJ Weather)

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

For our science/weather fanatics you’ll have to check out our new podcast! A Slight Chance of Science will feature science topics from our team of meteorologists here at WDBJ7. First episode is a recap of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season with Brent Watts and a special guest who used to be an intern at WDBJ7 and is now at the National Hurricane Center!

We launched a new podcast called 'Slight Chance of Science' (WDBJ7)

