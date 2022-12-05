Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Unsettled weather returns for most of the week

Rain showers are expected through Friday
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 3:40 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Increasing clouds today as we remain dry
  • Scattered to numerous showers Tuesday through Friday
  • Near or above-normal temperatures this week

MONDAY

The workweek will kick off with quiet conditions. Clouds will steadily increase throughout the day. High temperatures will warm into the upper 40s and lower 50s in most hometowns. A few stray showers are possible by late evening, but most of the rainfall will hold off until after midnight.

We'll see increasing clouds across the region today.
We'll see increasing clouds across the region today.(WDBJ Weather)

UNSETTLED NEXT WEEK

An active weather pattern will set up this week. Several waves of energy will pass through our the region bringing multiple chances of rain. This will keep daily rain chances in the forecast through Friday. It’s important to note no one day will be a complete washout, and not every hometown will see rain each day.

This week will feature daily rain chances.
This week will feature daily rain chances.(WDBJ Weather)

High temperatures will also stay near or above normal for the extended period. Temperatures will likely return to the 60s by Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures soar into the 60s Wednesday and Thursday.
Temperatures soar into the 60s Wednesday and Thursday.(WDBJ Weather)

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

For our science/weather fanatics you’ll have to check out our new podcast! A Slight Chance of Science will feature science topics from our team of meteorologists here at WDBJ7. First episode is a recap of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season with Brent Watts and a special guest who used to be an intern at WDBJ7 and is now at the National Hurricane Center!

We launched a new podcast called 'Slight Chance of Science'
We launched a new podcast called 'Slight Chance of Science'(WDBJ7)

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Spaulding was arrested on warrants for felony violation of probation just days...
Man with warrants arrested after Facebook comment
Ohio officials say a man found a decomposing body in the basement of a home recently purchased.
Man finds body of previous homeowner in basement after purchasing house, officials say
Lane closures on I-81 will cause traffic delays beginning Monday
Five soldiers rescue five puppies
Five local U.S Army soldiers reunited with five puppies they rescued during deployment in Kenya
Authorities in Virginia say a driver crashed after speeding and dragging a state trooper on...
Speeding driver crashes after dragging state trooper 3 miles on interstate

Latest News

Weather Talk Live: Sunday, December 4 Evening Update
Weather Talk Live: Sunday, December 4 Evening Update
Full Forecast: Sunday evening update
Full Forecast: Sunday evening update
This week will feature daily rain chances.
Daily rain chances arrive for the workweek
Sunday Morning Update WDBJ+
Sunday Morning Weather Update