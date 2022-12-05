Unsettled weather returns for most of the week
Rain showers are expected through Friday
- Increasing clouds today as we remain dry
- Scattered to numerous showers Tuesday through Friday
- Near or above-normal temperatures this week
MONDAY
The workweek will kick off with quiet conditions. Clouds will steadily increase throughout the day. High temperatures will warm into the upper 40s and lower 50s in most hometowns. A few stray showers are possible by late evening, but most of the rainfall will hold off until after midnight.
UNSETTLED NEXT WEEK
An active weather pattern will set up this week. Several waves of energy will pass through our the region bringing multiple chances of rain. This will keep daily rain chances in the forecast through Friday. It’s important to note no one day will be a complete washout, and not every hometown will see rain each day.
High temperatures will also stay near or above normal for the extended period. Temperatures will likely return to the 60s by Wednesday and Thursday.
