USPS says it’s prepared to deliver your holiday mail on time

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The holiday season is all about giving and receiving. All of that holiday cheer also makes for busy days for postal workers.

As people like Pamela Mayberry drop off jolly letters at Roanoke’s United States Postal Office.

“I just love that tradition and I know a lot of people have kind of stopped but I continue. I just love it. I love getting Christmas cards,” said Mayberry.

The countdown to Christmas has begun for the post office. USPS communication specialist Philip Bogenberger says this is the busiest time of year.

“We’ve already seen an uptick in volume. We’ll probably see that exponentially increase over the course of the next couple of weeks,” said Bogenberger. “Traffic of post offices is going to increase.”

Over the weekend they received a record-breaking number of 130 thousand packages that will be delivered across Southwest Virginia.

“So, I encourage everyone to get their mailing done as early as possible but if you decide to wait to the last minute, we got you covered,” added Bogenberger.

This is the second holiday season where the post office’s 10-year plan, Delivering for America has been in action. It aims to boost the organization’s performance and make it self-sustaining. The plan is already bringing improved technology to offices, including Lynchburg.

“We’re staffed. we’re ready. this is our time to shine. we’ve installed 249 new machines across the country just for packaging processing,” explained Bogenberger.

Mayberry will look forward to all the love she will receive in the mail this year.

“Each one is different you know; they all have different pictures and different sayings. And I just think they’re full of joy,” added Mayberry.”

The Postal Service recommends the following mailing and shipping deadlines for expected delivery by Dec. 25 to domestic addresses:

Dec. 9 — APO/FPO/DPO (all ZIP Codes) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail

Dec. 16 — APO/FPO/DPO (except ZIP Code 093) USPS Priority Mail Express Military service

Dec. 17 — USPS Retail Ground service

Dec. 17 — First-Class Mail service (including greeting cards)

Dec. 17 — First-Class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)

Dec. 19 — Priority Mail service

Dec. 23 — Priority Mail Express service

