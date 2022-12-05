UVA: Only school with both undefeated men’s and women’s basketball teams

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - The University of Virginia is the only school in the country to have undefeated men’s and women’s basketball teams, according to the university’s athletics department.

We are the lone school in the country with both an undefeated men's and women's basketball team!



🔶⚔️🔷#GoHoos pic.twitter.com/qag1A2cc8H — Virginia Cavaliers (@VirginiaSports) December 4, 2022

On Sunday, the women’s basketball team picked up a 78-36 victory against the University of North Carolina Wilmington. This is the Cavaliers’ first 10-0 start to a season since 1991 and the first 10-game win streak since the 1999-2000 season.

The men’s team fought off FSU on Saturday with a final score of 62 to 57, improving to 7-0. They’ll host James Madison University Tuesday night, with tip-off at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.