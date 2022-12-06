Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Chatham bridge named after late Pittsylvania County Deputy Sheriff

By Makayla Shelton
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATHAM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors held a bridge dedication ceremony Tuesday to remember the late Deputy Sheriff J. Holland Thomas Sr.

Deputy Thomas was shot on duty in 1952 by a murder suspect he was searching for off Route 41. He passed away four years later due to an infection in the wound.

“It’s dream of a lifetime to see my grandfather remembered and honored in a way that I think he and the other deputies who gave it, the sacrifice, all deserve,” said Garry Thomas, grandson of J. Holland Thomas Sr.

“It’s really just to honor the memory of Holland Thomas and to thank his family for their contribution, which runs pretty deep because Holland Thomas has a lot of law enforcement connections,” said Vic Ingram, Chairman of the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors.

Deputy Thomas left a law enforcement legacy, as his son was the Chief of Police in Chatham for 40 years. His grandson has been in law enforcement for 43 years.

“I’ve had so many people talk about my grandfather, all the good things he did and how he treated people while he performed the work. It made me feel like I knew him and he gave me quite a legacy to try halfway live up to. It’s pretty tough,” added Thomas.

The bridge, located on Chalk Level Road, which crosses over U.S 29, will be renamed the “Deputy Sheriff J. Holland Thomas Sr Memorial Bridge” in his honor.

That specific bridge leads to where Deputy Thomas used to live.

“Some counties do not go to the level that they do here. To honor the officers slayed in the line of duty and here, it’s not just once and done; it’s every year,” explained Thomas.

Ingram says Pittsylvania County has lost 10 law enforcement officers throughout the years. They hope to continue to recognize those lives lost in the line of duty.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Brevard County (Fla.) Deputy Austin Walsh, 23, died in an accidental shooting at his apartment...
Sheriff: Deputy killed deputy in ‘extremely dumb’ accident
Photo: Augusta Co. Sheriff's Office
Missing man found dead in Augusta Co. river
Two killed in Rockbridge County crashes
Generic police lights
Deputies: Grayson County homeowner kills intruder

Latest News

Phillip Westmoreland trial
Plea agreement set in case of fatal Buena Vista explosion
Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport updates master plan, studies runway extension.
Airport updates master plan, studies runway extension across I-581
Marcus Maly photos
Botetourt County man found guilty of role in DC riot
Danville Life Saving Crew gets new equipment
Danville Life Saving Crew receives grant to upgrade equipment and increase safety
Virginia Receiving $230M for Small Businesses
Virginia Receiving $230M for Small Businesses