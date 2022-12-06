Birthdays
Danville Life Saving Crew receives grant to upgrade equipment and increase safety

By Makayla Shelton
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Life Saving Crew recently received a grant that will allow upgrades of tools and increased safety.

The $85,000 from the J.T. Minnie Maud Charitable Trust allowed them to purchase new helmets with eye shields, GoPro cameras, and night vision goggles.

They also purchased portable rescue tools designed for cutting through cars and structures they wouldn’t normally be able to cut through.

The tools can go underwater up to 11 feet and are battery-operated, so crews will no longer be restricted by the length of the hose.

“It’s a compact, all in one, inclusive unit which does away with having to tote the hoses,” said Bryan Fox, Deputy Chief of Operations. “Then, you have trip hazards if you have hoses laying on the ground. You have to watch to make sure nothing gets on top of them or punches a hole in them. With these, everything is all in one unit, self-contained.”

They will begin to use the tools Wednesday morning.

