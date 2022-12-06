Birthdays
Federal money coming into Virginia to support small businesses

By Isabel Cleary
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 4:00 PM EST
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia is getting more than $230 million to promote small business growth through the American Rescue Plan.

The federal funding will help operate five programs, which includes providing loans and investing in early-stage technology companies. It also helps entrepreneurs from under-served communities across the commonwealth.

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine says he grew up in a small-business household, and worked to get this funding for Virginia.

“I applaud my Senate colleagues, but also the Biden administration for understanding that the only way to really do the kind of rescue the nation needed was to focus on the small business,” the senator said Tuesday, December 6.

Sen. Kaine also says this money will help create more jobs in Virginia.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

